Watch CBS News
Local News

Here's what to do in Wildwood after Labor Day weekend

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

What to do in Wildwood after Labor Day
What to do in Wildwood after Labor Day 00:32

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- It's Labor Day, and for many, it signals the end of the summer and the start of fall.

But that doesn't mean you can't still head down the Shore.

There's a lot to do in the fall, especially in the Wildwoods.

The Irish Fall Festival starts Sept. 21 in North Wildwood. That weekend is also Seafarers Celebration weekend in the Wildwood Crest.

And Oktoberfest is on the boardwalk at Morey's Piers -- starting on Oct. 15. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 6:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.