Here's what to do in Wildwood after Labor Day weekend

What to do in Wildwood after Labor Day

What to do in Wildwood after Labor Day

What to do in Wildwood after Labor Day

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- It's Labor Day, and for many, it signals the end of the summer and the start of fall.

But that doesn't mean you can't still head down the Shore.

There's a lot to do in the fall, especially in the Wildwoods.

The Irish Fall Festival starts Sept. 21 in North Wildwood. That weekend is also Seafarers Celebration weekend in the Wildwood Crest.

And Oktoberfest is on the boardwalk at Morey's Piers -- starting on Oct. 15.