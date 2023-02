WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Bobby Rydell Foundation has announced plans to put a statue of the late singer in Wildwood.

The beach resort was one of Rydell's favorite places.

His 1963 song "Wildwood Days" blares on the boardwalk often during the summer season.

Today it is our honor to introduce the Bobby Rydell Foundation. Bobby loved what he did and he wanted to always keep the... Posted by Bobby Rydell on Thursday, February 16, 2023

The statue will be 6 feet tall and made of bronze.

Rydell died last April at the age of 79.