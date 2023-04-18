New roller coaster debuts this summer at Hersheypark
HERSHEY P.a. (CBS) -- A new roller coaster is coming to Hersheypark. Wildcat's Revenge will be the park's first hybrid coaster that combines wood and steel for a one-of-a-kind ride experience.
Wildcat's Revenge includes the world's largest under flip and an 82-degree drop that will hit maximum speeds of 62 miles per hour.
Riders will also get to sit in one of three custom-themed trains.
Wildcat's Revenge is set to debut this summer.
