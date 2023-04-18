Watch CBS News
New roller coaster debuts this summer at Hersheypark

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New roller coaster Wildcats Revenge to debut at Hersheypark
New roller coaster Wildcats Revenge to debut at Hersheypark 00:27

HERSHEY P.a. (CBS) -- A new roller coaster is coming to Hersheypark. Wildcat's Revenge will be the park's first hybrid coaster that combines wood and steel for a one-of-a-kind ride experience.

Wildcat's Revenge includes the world's largest under flip and an 82-degree drop that will hit maximum speeds of 62 miles per hour. 

Riders will also get to sit in one of three custom-themed trains.

Wildcat's Revenge is set to debut this summer.

