Wild video shows group of teenagers attacking pair of Marines in San Clemente

Wild video out of San Clemente shows a group of teenagers apparently assaulting a trio of military members over the weekend.

Two of the three victims, who self-identified as Marines, say they were walking along the pier when they were confronted by the group of teens, of which there appeared to be more than 15, at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

"This is considered an assault with a deadly weapon because of the amount of suspects we are investigating," said Orange County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Frank Gonzalez. "The weapons that were used were their feet while these victims were on the ground. So, regardless if the victims choose prosecution or choose medical attention the sheriff's department is going to investigate this to the fullest and try to determine who the suspects are."

One teen can be seen throwing a punch at one of the victims from behind before a large scuffle breaks out. At one point, both of the v victims are seen on the floor curled in the fetal position as the teens kick them multiple times.

Hunter Antonino, one of the self-identified Marines who was attacked, told KCAL News that they were "stomped on" and "beat up" by the circle of assailants.

The confrontation allegedly began when the teenagers were told to stop lighting fireworks.

San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan and the Orange County Sheriff's Department are both aware of the incident and have launched an investigation, and are working to confirm that the victims are Marines.

No major injuries were suffered in the altercation.