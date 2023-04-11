Wicked kicks off Philadelphia's Broadway Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some of Broadway's biggest blockbusters are coming to Broad Street.

The hit musical "Wicked" is one of 12 new shows just announced for the 2023 - 2024 Broadway series at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

You can see it at the Academy of Music from November 1st to the 26th.

Some of the other shows include Mean Girls, Mrs. Doubtfire, Frozen, Hadestown and Mamma Mia!

Tickets available online at the Kimmel Cultural Campus website.