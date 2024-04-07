Here's why you might've seen multiple military helicopters flying in the Philadelphia area this weekend

Winning ticket for $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot sold in Oregon | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you looked up at the sky and saw several U.S. military helicopters flying around the Philadelphia area over the weekend, don't worry, there's a good reason for it.

An estimated 70 military helicopters are traveling across the region from Saturday to Monday as part of an exercise, according to a Facebook post by the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP).

PUBLIC ADVISORY (#1 of 2) (4/5/24): Approximately 70 military helicopters will be flying through AVP's airspace this... Posted by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Friday, April 5, 2024

The military helicopters are departing from Rome, New York in small groups and continuing through AVP airspace until they reach their final destination in the Philadelphia area, the Facebook post said.

Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management posted on X that the surge of U.S. Army helicopters is related to a military movement of equipment in the Lehigh Valley.

You may see US Army helicopters over Philadelphia and surrounding counties today through Monday as part of military movement of equipment that begins in the Lehigh Valley. Read more: https://t.co/vtx20Wv3aE https://t.co/YN7DvcXfn6 — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) April 6, 2024

It's unclear what time the helicopters will take off on Sunday and Monday as times could vary.

Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport reminds the public that this is only an exercise and there's no need to be concerned.