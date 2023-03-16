Why Boathouse Row will go dark for about 8 months

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  There is a big change coming to iconic Boathouse Row. All of its lights will go dark for roughly eight months, but why?  

They're going to be upgraded. 

The existing lighting system will be replaced due to on-going maintenance issues.

Once completed, the system will have 6,400 individual LED lights with 16 million color combinations.

The price tag is $2.1 million.

