White House to feature Christmas tree from Pennsylvania farm for 2022 holiday season

AUBURN, Pa. (CBS) -- While many of us are enjoying the fall season, those at the White House are already getting ready for Christmas. The White House team was at Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Auburn, Pennsylvania Monday to select the tree that will grace the White House this holiday season.

Evergreen Acres Farm in Schuylkill County was selected for the honor after winning grand champion at the National Christmas Tree Association's National Tree and Wreath contest last year.

Last year's tree was picked from Jefferson, North Carolina.