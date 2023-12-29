Watch CBS News
One dead, two taken to hospital after hit by car on White Horse Pike: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- One person died and two others are injured after three people were hit by a car on White Horse Pike Friday evening, Waterford Township police said.

Officials said the incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. and the two injured were taken to Cooper Hospital.

Police also said the car stayed at the scene and to look for alternative routes such as Stevens Avenue and Garfield Avenue while White Horse Pike is closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 7:00 PM EST

