Where to get Phillies designs painted on your nails

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Montgomery County nail salon is glamming up Phillies fans. For those nail-biting Phillies fans, we found a place where you can show your Phillies pride in a stylish way.

"I definitely stocked up on red nail polish when we entered the World Series," Chau Klink said.

At Omni Organic Nails, employees are painting the town red, literally.

"All weekend long, all weekend long. Red, red, red, red, red," Klink said.

The nail salon in Plymouth Meeting is known for its nail art and the owner says customers have been vying for her precise Phillies pattern. It's so popular their phone keeps ringing.

"We've had so many people come in and request red and the phone doesn't stop ringing. We've been inundated with calls about getting Phillies nails. People are very very excited," Klink said.

Nail art usually costs about $5 for a single finger, but for more detailed designs like the Phillie Phanatic, it can cost upwards of $20.

"I think that it's worth the money and it catches attention," Coatesville resident Shayna Atkinson said.

Customer Shayna Atkinson is excited to show off her pride.

"It's the support, it's the morale, it's everybody coming together. Philadelphia is one of those cities that really comes together for its sports and you finally get to see that brotherly love when our teams are doing great," Atkinson said.