Girl Scout Cookie season: Where to buy and how much they'll cost

Thin Mints for $6? Some Girl Scout Cookies going up in price

PENNSYLVANIA (CBS) -- Thin Mints or Peanut Butter Patties? Caramel deLites or Do-si-dos?

Now that Girl Scout Cookie season is here, you don't have to choose!

Where can I find Girl Scout Cookies?

While you might run into a Girl Scout Troop around town or outside your local grocery store by chance, you can plan and find a cookie table with the Girl Scouts' Cookie Finder tool.

Enter your zip code to get a list of dates, times and locations where local troops will have booths.

You can also buy from local Girl Scouts without leaving your house using "Digital Cookie."

Text "Cookies" to 59618 to start an order.

And starting on Feb. 16, cookie lovers can order cookies and have them shipped directly to their homes using the same Girl Scout Cookie Finder tool.

How much does a box cost?

This year, cookies sold by some troops will go for $6 a box, up from $5 last year.

"Each of our 111 Girl Scout councils sets local Girl Scout Cookie prices based on several factors," a spokesperson for Girl Scouts of the USA told CBS MoneyWatch in an email back in September. "In some instances, councils are faced with the tough decision to raise the prices, though prices have remained steady in many areas for a number of years."

What are this year's Girl Scout Cookies flavors?

Adventurefuls™

Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free)

Caramel deLites® | Samoas®

Do-si-dos® | Peanut Butter Sandwich

Peanut Butter Sandwich Girl Scout S'mores®

Lemonades®

Lemon-Ups®

Peanut Butter Patties® | Tagalongs®

Thin Mints®

Toast-Yay!™

Toffee-tastic®

Trefoils®