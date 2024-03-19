Spring about to start the evening of March 19, 2024 - but the weather doesn't feel like it

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here comes the sun!

The days are getting longer, and with the official start of spring tonight, March 19, we'll start to see days with more than 12 hours of daylight.

When does spring start?

The official start of spring, otherwise known as the vernal equinox, happens at 11:06 p.m. Eastern Time on March 19, 2024.

The spring equinox, or vernal equinox, occurs on March 19, 2024 when the sun is right over the equator - making day and night equal. From here, days only get longer until the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, on June 20. CBS News Philadelphia

The vernal equinox occurs when the sun is over the Equator - the imaginary line at 0 degrees latitude around the center of the Earth.

The equinox is great news if you're a fan of sunshine - the days will be getting longer from here into the summer.

That will continue until the summer solstice in June, when we experience the longest day of the year.

The official start of autumn is Sept. 23 at 2:50 a.m.

Philadelphia, Pa. weather for March 19, 2024

Tuesday's weather is mostly sunny to start across the Philadelphia region, but then clouds roll in for the afternoon and into the evening.

We could even see some quick snow showers in the Poconos tonight with these cool temperatures - the rest of the region is just chilly and cloudy.

Wind gusts above 20 mph will help that chill set in - bundle up if you're going out.

Skies then clear out overnight before a warmer day with a high of 58 but with even higher wind gusts. We're expecting gusts above 30 mph on Wednesday.

Spotty rain showers could also pop up Wednesday afternoon as a cold front arrives - there won't be major rain with this, and there's not a lot of moisture associated with this front.

Our next chance at steady rain looks to be Saturday, with rain in the first half of the day. We'll keep an eye on this throughout the week and let you know more about how this could impact your weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Sun gives way to PM clouds. Breezy. High 49

Wednesday: Windy with PM shower chances. High 58, Low 38

Thursday: Sunny but cold. High 46, Low 31

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 50, Low 28

Saturday: Rain likely. High 54, Low 40

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. High 49, Low 34

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 52, Low 35

