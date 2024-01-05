When do Girl Scouts sell cookies in 2024? Cookie season is almost here

Girl Scout Cookies season is gearing up. Behind the scenes at one Pennsylvania cookie drop

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. (CBS) - Girl Scout Cookies season is gearing up as truckloads of the treats began rolling into the Valley Forge Service Center in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Cookie season doesn't start for another two weeks, but parents and troop leaders picked up millions of cookies ahead of its kickoff.

Cars pulled into the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Valley Forge Service Center, and some drove away with a dozen cases of cookies. Some even left with pickup truck beds packed with boxes. This was just one of several sites where "Cookie Moms and Dads" and troop leaders could pick up the first orders of Girl Scout Cookies.

Girl Scouts logistics and operations manager Paige Walsh explained sales of the cookies help Girl Scouts raise money for various educational trips and other events.

Lynn Orr, a Girl Scout troop leader out of Valley Forge, said the cookies are about way more than just a sweet treat.

"It's taught them how to deal with people," Orr told CBS News Philadelphia. "It's taught them how to sell. My girls are amazing. My girls are going to be leaders. All of them, I have no doubt in my mind."

"They've all done their Silver Award. They're starting to work on their Gold Award," Orr added. "They know how to come up with these projects, service projects and lead a team. They're just going to be amazing."

When do Girl Scouts sell cookies in 2024?

Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania will begin selling cookies on Jan. 18. The 2024 cookie season runs through March 10.

During the two weeks before the season's start, Girl Scouts will deliver more than 181,700 cases and over 2.1 million packages of cookies to local troops, according to a news release.

Where can I find Girl Scout cookies?

Beginning Jan. 18, people can find a box of their favorite cookies on the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania website or at girlscoutcookies.org.

Girl Scout cookies can even be ordered online.

What Girl Scout Cookies are being sold?

This cookie season Girl Scouts are selling its full assortment of cookies, including:

Adventurefuls™

Toast-Yay!™

Lemonades®

Trefoils® (formerly known as Shortbreads)

Thin Mints®

Caramel deLites®

Peanut Butter Patties®

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free)