What's the secret to living long? Centenarians at a Lawndale senior living community give answers

Secrets to a long life revealed by centenarians in Lawndale senior living community

Secrets to a long life revealed by centenarians in Lawndale senior living community

Secrets to a long life revealed by centenarians in Lawndale senior living community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Turning 100 years old is a milestone few achieve. At one Lawndale senior living community, though, it's a reality for nearly two dozen residents.

For those keeping track, Tuesday, April 9 marks the 100th day of 2024. Naturally, that means a giant birthday lunch celebration at the Philadelphia Protestant Home.

"100 in May!" Ruth Smoger said.

At the next table, Tina Dowling is also 100. Margaret Rosenkaimer is 100 but turns 101 on May 1. Her best friend, who sat next to her, Anna Cannon, reminds Rosenkaimer she's the older of the two. Cannon will turn 101 the month after.

Marcella Fellin added: "I'm 104. I'll be 105 in seven more months." Her close friend, Cecilia Amato, is the oldest in the room, "I'm 107."

CBS News Philadelphia

A total of 22 residents of the retirement community are already or will become centenarians this year.

"When I turned 100, I thanked God because I had been through a lot," Dowling said.

The obvious next question — what's the secret to getting to triple digits?

"That's in God's hands. Not mine. I had nothing to do with it." Smoger said with a smile.

Kenneth Strobel added: "I haven't really delved into why."

CBS News Philadelphia

"I think you have to be actively physically and mentally," Cannon answered.

With a laugh, Fellin said, "Who knows? I didn't expect to get up to 104."

Her buddy, Amato, had the table laughing with this response: "You live a dull life. You don't drink. You don't smoke."

Not everyone's birthday is Tuesday or this week or even this month, but why not celebrate two birthdays when there is a combined 2,200 years of wisdom sitting down for lunch?