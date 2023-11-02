What you need to know about emergency absentee ballots in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the mayoral election days away, officials are making a final push to ensure all Philadelphians have equal access to voting.

City Commissioner Omar Sabir led an event at City Hall on Thursday to raise awareness about emergency absentee ballot applications for voters who are unable to make it to the polls.

If you have an emergency, such as an unexpected trip or illness, officials say you may submit an emergency absentee ballot application.

You must provide a valid reason on your application and it must be delivered to the Philadelphia County Board of Elections no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks are not accepted.

Sabir said over 100,000 people have applied to vote by mail and a little more than 50,000 have been returned. He called on everyone who applied to return their ballot as soon as possible.

Sabir spoke about the high stakes in this election and urged everyone to get out and vote.