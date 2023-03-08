What is the secret to happiness?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The secret to happiness, it's something researchers at Harvard have been studying for decades with updates every two years. This is the world's longest scientific study of happiness.

Researchers in Boston have been tracking a group of people and their descendants since 1938. They say they've found the answer and it's pretty simple.

What's the secret to happiness? Some might say money, having expensive things or fame and power, maybe finding the love of your life.

For 85 years now Harvard researchers have been tracking 724 people from all over the world to determine what makes us happy in life.

"People who do the best, who are happiest and healthiest maintain their relationships," Dr. Robert Waldinger said.

Study director Dr. Waldinger says positive relationships keep us happier, healthier and help us live longer.

It boils down to something researchers call social fitness, being close to others is what keeps people happy throughout their lives. And they say it's never too late to find that happiness.

"Our study shows us that people find friends, they find love, when they're sure it's never going to happen for them at all different points of their lives," Waldinger said.

Dr. Waldinger says a lot depends on whether you're intentional about making and nurturing good relationships. If you're looking to be happier he says to take small steps.

"It doesn't have to be big," Waldinger said. "Think of somebody you miss, somebody you'd like to connect with just send them a text. Send them an email saying 'hi, I was thinking of you and just wanted to connect.'"

He says social media can also help with happiness goals but only if it's used to connect with others.

"If we passively consume somebody else's Instagram feeds, somebody else's happy pictures of beaches and parties, that's going to lower our self-esteem," Waldinger said. "It's going to make us feel like we're missing out on the good life, which isn't the truth."

The researchers say people need to invest in social fitness.

Making sure to stay in touch with the people you care about and sharing the good times and bad goes a long way to helping people feel fulfilled and happy.