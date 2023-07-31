Watch CBS News
Local News

New guidelines placed for collection of horseshoe crab blood for medical use

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New guidelines aim to save horseshoe crabs, Red Knot birds in Delaware Bay
New guidelines aim to save horseshoe crabs, Red Knot birds in Delaware Bay 00:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Conservationists put in new guidelines to protect horseshoe crabs from medical practices that use their blue blood. Delaware Bay is home to many horseshoe crabs, so it sits at the center of their efforts.

Drug companies collect the blood of horseshoe crabs to produce Limulus amebocyte lysate, or LAL, which is used in testing vital medicine. The collection process leads many crabs to die from bleeding.

This hurts both the crabs and the endangered red knot bird that relies on horseshoe crab eggs for food during its migration.

The new guidelines are supposed to help keep the crabs alive and save the red knots. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 11:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.