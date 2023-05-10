What E. Jean Carroll case verdict means for Donald Trump in 2024 election

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Tuesday, a New York City jury found former President Donald Trump liable in the E. Jean Carroll civil case.

The verdict has legal and political implications for the former president.

The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. After the verdict, Trump said on social media he has no idea who this woman is and that this is a witch hunt.

Former President Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll.

"The jury specifically wasn't asked for a specific certain amount and they find the former President liable for sexually abusing her," Amato Sanita, a lawyer, said.

Carroll's attorneys tried to paint this attack as a pattern of behavior but Trump's attorneys say Carrol was trying to profit from a false story and questioned her memory.

Trump is battling this case along with others ahead of his 2024 presidential run.

"You don't only have this case, you have other cases right now. Trump has been indicted in business fraud, there's been talk about use of campaign money and once you see things coming together, the totality, what is this going to mean moving forward?" Dr. Donna Patterson, of Delaware State University, said.

It's still early with the election over a year away and Patterson, the Chair of the Department of History, Political Science and Philosophy at Delaware State, says time will tell moving forward how this affects poll numbers and who will ultimately back him, aside from his core base.

"What it will mean is what does it mean for moderate Republicans, Independents and others? Will they be willing to go with Trump and what does this mean as the race moves forward the rest of 2023 and into 2024 in terms of opponents?" Dr. Patterson said.

Dr. Patterson says this verdict could also change the scope of women voters.

"I think the most immediate thing we will see is women voters who were assaulted or dealt with sexual harassment at work, what is this going to mean?" Dr. Patterson said.

Trump did not take the stand but the jury did watch his videotaped deposition and the Access Hollywood tape that was made public just before the 2016 election.