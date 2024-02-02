Delco mother has a new appreciation for National Wear Red Day after surprising discovery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first Friday in February is National Wear Red Day. It's to raise awareness about heart disease, the leading killer of men and women. However, women can have different symptoms and outcomes.

The symptoms of heart disease, things like high cholesterol and blood pressure, usually aren't obvious.

Doctors said that's why it's important to know your numbers and there are also other kinds of heart issues.

Talk about a shocker, 37-year-old Jessica Anderson never knew she had a stroke and a hole in her heart.

"I had no idea that was a big shock when that happened," she said.

The discovery was made after a car accident and neck pain that wouldn't go away. An MRI showed the stroke was caused by a heart condition called a PFO.

"A PFO is a patent foramen ovale it's a connection between the right side of the heart," Dr. William Gray said.

Cardiologist William Gray at Main Line Health said that connection is supposed to close soon after birth but sometimes it doesn't, which usually isn't a problem unless there's a stroke, like what happened with Anderson.

"Thankfully, I'm very grateful I didn't have any symptoms," she said.

To prevent the risk of another stroke, Dr. Gray repaired the PFO with a device that was inserted with a catheter.

"The device is like a rivet, it's like a glorified rivet," Dr. Gray said. "More like discs that form on each side of a hole; stays in place and the body covers it over with scar in the first few months."

Anderson who was mildly sedated but awake said her terror was quickly replaced with astonishment.

"I got to actually see my heart on the screen when they put the catheter in," she said. "I was just in amazement, so it was very cool."

Now the Delaware County mom is back to her busy life with her family with a new appreciation for Heart Month in February.

"Having gone through my own little situation I feel more connected to Heart Month now," she said.

The American Heart Association said nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. It's important to know symptoms, which could include having a backache.