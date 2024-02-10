What are Philadelphians game plan for Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl 58 will likely be the most-watched television event of the year. Super Bowl Sunday has also become a day of celebration and parties.

Of course, most TVs in America as well as in the Delaware Valley will have CBS or CBS Philadelphia on come Sunday night.

CBS Philadelphia stopped by the iconic McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City Friday to find out how Philadelphians feel about the big game and what they have planned for it.

Taylor Swift enters the equation.

Meanwhile, you probably won't be surprised to learn what food most Americans will be eating. According to the National Chicken Council, we're expected to eat just under 1.5 billion chicken wings on Super Sunday.

Every last person CBS Philadelphia spoke to mentioned eating wings come Sunday and when it comes to rooting interests for Super Bowl 58, the people were all of one mind.

Be it because of Patrick Mahomes, Jason Kelce's brother, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, or disdain for the San Francisco 49ers, everyone CBS Philadelphia spoke with will be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.

So for this Sunday at least, Go Chiefs.