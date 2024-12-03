Watch CBS News
Whale washes up on beach in West Cape May, New Jersey, officials say

By Tom Ignudo

By Tom Ignudo

A whale washed up on the beach in West Cape May, New Jersey, on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said they're assisting the whale. They got the call about it around 3 p.m.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said they're unsure if the whale is still alive. 

Over the past two years, several whales have washed up along the beaches in New Jersey. Eight humpback whales were found dead in New Jersey in 2023, according to NOAA data.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

