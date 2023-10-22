West Whiteland Fire Company: 1 firefighter died, 1 hospitalized while in line of duty

Digital Brief: Oct. 22, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Oct. 22, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Oct. 22, 2023 (AM)

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A West Whiteland Fire Company firefighter has died, and another is still hospitalized after their vehicle struck a tree while they were responding to a fire Friday night.

The West Whiteland Fire Company posted on Facebook that firefighter Colin Reedy died after an accident that happened in the line of duty.

It is with profound sadness The West Whiteland Fire Company announces the Line of Duty Death of Firefighter Colin... Posted by West Whiteland Fire Company on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Reedy and fellow firefighter, Emily Gindele were responding to an alarm fire Friday night during a heavy downpour when their vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree.

Reedy died from his injuries at the accident scene, the fire company said.

Gindele is still seeking care at Paoli Memorial Hospital where the fire company said she is in critical, but stable condition.

The funeral arrangements for Reedy have not yet been announced.