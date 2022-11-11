West Philly youth football team overcomes gun violence to reach title

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia youth football team is not letting the tragedy of gun violence in the city stop them on the road to a championship. The West Philly Panthers need your help to continue beating the odds.

"These kids all that," Christine Henry, a mom of one of the players, said. "If you aren't watching them, you are missing out."

Meet the West Philly Panthers, who compete in the PA Elite AYF League.

The youth football team recently won the city championship. Up next, the AYF Division 1 Nationals.

A GoFundMe page was created to help raise money for travel and lodging.

Here is how you can help the West Philly Panthers : https://t.co/wq35vfcHgL @CBSPhiladelphia — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) November 11, 2022

"They worked hard all year from last summer they worked hard and now, we're here at the doorstep of our dream and our accomplishment," coach Dr. Ismil Lamarr said. "And now we need a little help getting there."

In August, the team was practicing at their field on 57th and Vine streets when a shooting happened nearby. About 100 shots were fired.

"To be from West Philly is to be resilient," Lamarr said. "You know just what it took to bring the students back to continue and compete to play football in West Philly Panthers, I think is big."

"We just want to give them something they earn," Henry said, "because it's huge to come back to a place where trauma happened."

The players are now practicing on a new field offered to them by the Overbrook Monarchs. It's one with more equipment and better resources for the players to prepare for the big trip and games ahead.

"Some of these kids have not been out of Philadelphia," Henry said. "Despite the things that they seen, it's a huge opportunity. The kids excited."

So Florida, the West Philly Panthers are coming for you.

The national championship is in December.