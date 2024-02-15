Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after shot in the head in Philadelphia's Wynnefield neighborhood: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Feb. 15, 2024 (AM)
Digital Brief: Feb. 15, 2024 (AM) 02:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died after being shot in the head in Philadelphia's Wynnefield neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officials said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head near 1800 North 53rd Street a little after 1 p.m.

He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center by police where he was later pronounced dead around 1:21 p.m.

Police said a weapon was seized and no arrests have been made.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC-affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment, and feel good stories in the Philadelphia area.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 3:48 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.