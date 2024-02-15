Man dies after shot in the head in Philadelphia's Wynnefield neighborhood: police

Digital Brief: Feb. 15, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died after being shot in the head in Philadelphia's Wynnefield neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officials said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head near 1800 North 53rd Street a little after 1 p.m.

He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center by police where he was later pronounced dead around 1:21 p.m.

Police said a weapon was seized and no arrests have been made.