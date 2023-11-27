Watch CBS News
81-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in face in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 81-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the face in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, police said. 

The incident happened inside a house on the 400 block of Edgemore Road just after 2:30 p.m.

Police said the woman was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical, but stable condition. 

A man is in custody, according to authorities. 

Police said they also recovered a weapon. 

