81-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in face in West Philadelphia: police

Digital Brief: November 27, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 81-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the face in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened inside a house on the 400 block of Edgemore Road just after 2:30 p.m.

Police said the woman was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical, but stable condition.

A man is in custody, according to authorities.

Police said they also recovered a weapon.