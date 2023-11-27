81-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in face in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 81-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the face in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, police said.
The incident happened inside a house on the 400 block of Edgemore Road just after 2:30 p.m.
Police said the woman was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical, but stable condition.
A man is in custody, according to authorities.
Police said they also recovered a weapon.
