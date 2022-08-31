Watch CBS News
17-year-old girl shot twice in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot twice on Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on the 5100 block of Funston Street around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the teenager was shot twice in the buttocks. She was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. 

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. 

