Shooting in West Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood leaves man dead, police say

A shooting in West Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood left a man dead on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of North 53rd Street just before 4 p.m.

Police said a man approximately 30-35 years old was shot in the chest, abdomen and left arm. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4:27 p.m., according to police.

Police said a woman was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

The shooting is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.