3 men shot in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three men were shot in West Philadelphia Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Market Street just after 7 p.m.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot once in the left chest, while a 22-year-old man was hit in the left shoulder and left leg.

A 31-year-old was shot in the right side of the head, according to authorities.

Police say all three men were placed in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, according to police.