Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, lit on fire inside West Philadelphia apartment, police say

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Air quality alert in Philadelphia; tracking dangerous heat | Digital Brief
Air quality alert in Philadelphia; tracking dangerous heat | Digital Brief 03:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and a woman were arrested after they allegedly shot a man and lit him on fire inside an apartment in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a call of a person screaming inside an apartment in the 5400 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot by another man and lit on fire by a woman.

Police said the victim was rushed to a local hospital with gunshot wounds and burns. They said the man was in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet released the names of the two suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.