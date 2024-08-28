Man shot, lit on fire inside West Philadelphia apartment, police say

Air quality alert in Philadelphia; tracking dangerous heat | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and a woman were arrested after they allegedly shot a man and lit him on fire inside an apartment in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a call of a person screaming inside an apartment in the 5400 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot by another man and lit on fire by a woman.

Police said the victim was rushed to a local hospital with gunshot wounds and burns. They said the man was in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet released the names of the two suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.