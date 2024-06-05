West Philadelphia shooting leaves man dead, another injured, police say

Philadelphia's Diner en Blanc returns in August | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia left one man dead and another injured on Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened on North 51st Street just above Market Street at about 6:30 p.m., according to police.

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 6:55 p.m., police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot once in the calf, authorities said. He was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.