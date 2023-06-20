West Philadelphia shooting leaves man dead, another injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in West Philadelphia left a 20-year-old man dead Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Walnut Street just after 3 p.m., according to police.

A 20-year-old man was shot once in the head, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at 3:32 p.m. at Presbyterian Hospital.

A 19-year-old man was shot three times in the right arm and once in the right hand, police said. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.