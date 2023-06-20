Watch CBS News
Crime

West Philadelphia shooting leaves man dead, another injured: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: June 20, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: June 20, 2023 (AM) 02:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in West Philadelphia left a 20-year-old man dead Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Walnut Street just after 3 p.m., according to police. 

A 20-year-old man was shot once in the head, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at 3:32 p.m. at Presbyterian Hospital. 

A 19-year-old man was shot three times in the right arm and once in the right hand, police said. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian. 

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 

First published on June 20, 2023 / 5:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.