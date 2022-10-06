Woman shot in the head outside house after walking with a friend in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while walking with a friend in West Philadelphia. CBS3 has been told the woman who was shot is in extremely critical condition.

Doctors are working hard to try and save her life, but police said she lost a lot of blood after getting shot in the head.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police got multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 700 block of South 60th Street in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia.

When officers got there, they found the woman laying on the front steps of a home bleeding heavily from her head.

Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where she's currently in extremely critical condition, suffering from a single gunshot to the head.

A witness told police the woman was walking up the steps of her friend's home and was just feet away from the front door when they heard multiple gunshots, and the woman suddenly collapsed.

"No description right now of a shooter or shooters," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "Nor is there a motive. We don't even know if this 45-year-old female was the intended target because the shots were clearly fired from across the street."

Police said at least nine shots were fired from a semi-automatic gun since they recovered nine shell casings.

Police added that a parked car was hit by three of those bullets.

Police also couldn't provide a description of the suspect, but said there are numerous surveillance cameras in that area.

They're hoping that footage will provide them with the clues they need to crack this case.