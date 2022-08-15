Man shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times, including once in the face, in West Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Aspen Street around 7:48 p.m.

Police say the man was shot in the jaw, chest and the left side of his face. The man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, according to police.

