Man dies after being shot 6 times in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died Friday night after a shooting in West Philadelphia, police said.

Officials responded to 300 North Gross Street a little after 7 p.m. and said a 29-year-old man was shot six times throughout his body.

The man was taken to Lankenau Hospital by police. He was later pronounced dead at 7:42 p.m.

No arrests were made at this time and no weapons were recovered.