19-year-old shot multiple times in head, killed in West Philadelphia: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and killed in West Philadelphia on Monday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Sansom Street at around 8 p.m.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by medics, police said. 

Authorities said they recovered a gun, but no arrests have been made at this time. 

First published on August 14, 2023 / 10:07 PM

