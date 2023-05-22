Watch CBS News
West Philadelphia shooting leaves 18-year-old dead: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia Monday, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 200 block of Horton Street just after 5 p.m., according to police. 

The man was pronounced dead at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center at 5:32 p.m., authorities said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. 

First published on May 22, 2023 / 7:29 PM

