West Philadelphia shooting leaves 18-year-old dead: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia Monday, police said.
The shooting happened on the 200 block of Horton Street just after 5 p.m., according to police.
The man was pronounced dead at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center at 5:32 p.m., authorities said.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
