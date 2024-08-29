Watch CBS News
West Philadelphia fire under control after rowhomes were evacuated, fire department says

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out on the 5700 block of Harmer Street in West Philadelphia Thursday night, the Philadelphia Fire Department said. 

The fire is now under control, according to the fire department.

The whole block of rowhomes was evacuated, and several homes were damaged. Crews were fighting heavy fire and putting up ladders for possible rescues, the fire department said.

One male victim was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest, according to the fire department.

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

