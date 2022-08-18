3 men charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting outside West Philly rec center

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) -- Three men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center that sent five people to the hospital earlier this week. All three of the men charged are from Philadelphia.

Tahmir Pinckney, Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker were all charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault, firearm carried without a license, and other offenses. Pinckney is 24 years old, while Spurell and Sutton-Walker are both 22 years old.

The three men were apprehended by police after crashing a 2018 White Dodge Durango at Haverford Avenue and Farson Street. Police on Wednesday said they are still looking for an additional three suspects that escaped.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of North 57th Street around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say two people -- a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man -- were shot in the head and are currently in extremely critical condition.

The other three males -- a 17-year-old, a 25-year-old, and a 22-year-old -- were shot and are in stable condition.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said there were hundreds of kids playing football and basketball at the rec center at the time of the shooting.