Fire rips through garage in West Philadelphia, cause under investigation

A large fire ripped through an industrial garage in West Philadelphia late Sunday night.

Philadelphia fire officials first responded to the 400 block of Gross Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Video captured by a witness near the scene showed firefighters cutting through the front garage door with a chainsaw to get hoses in.

According to the fire department, additional units were called to the scene to help extinguish the fire as smoke billowed through the roof of the structure.

Firefighters placed the fire under control around 12:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.