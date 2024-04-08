Witness describes West Philadelphia hit-and-run that injured firefighter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia firefighter is recovering after officials said a driver hit him and attempted to drive away. It happened on the 4700 block of Osage Avenue in West Philadelphia as crews were responding to a scene Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver struck the firefighter and kept driving but got stuck after hitting a fire truck.

CBS News Philadelphia

"I just like heard a bunch of fire trucks rolling up and I looked out my window and these two fire trucks had blocked off this guy who was in a car right there and he had already hit a bunch of cars on the street," Lindsey Aragon, who lives nearby, said. "They were in his window, kind of talking to him. I guess trying to see what's going on. He literally floored it into that fire engine and then wedged himself in between the fire engine and those cars."

The firefighter suffered injuries to his foot. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was released early Monday morning. He is expected to be OK.

The driver was taken into custody.