Philadelphia high school students learning the tricks of the tattoo trade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You'll find paper and paints and other traditional art supplies in most schools, but at West Philadelphia High School, students are learning to create art with a different kind of ink.

Ms. Taylor Dixon is an English teacher at the school and teaches a new elective, tattooing. The course is the first of its kind in the Philadelphia School District.

"They are learning about the cultural history of tattooing, they are learning about the art history aspect of tattooing and they are also learning about techniques we use in an actual tattoo studio," Dixon said.

Taylor Dixon CBS Philadelphia

Dixon is very familiar with studios. When she's not in front of the class, she's collaborating with customers to come up with a perfect and permanent ink design.

She herself has several tattoos.

"When I was in high school it was out of this world to see a teacher with visible tattoos, but my students are sometimes just as tattooed as me," Dixon said.

Tattoo lessons at West Philadelphia High School CBS Philadelphia

Although students do not use real tattoo machines, they still get hands-on experience creating complex designs.

"Logistically we are not allowed to have them work with tattoo machines but we are able to simulate that process. We are going to utilize things like henna and body marking tattoo pens," Dixon explained.

West Philadelphia senior Andrea Hill said when the timing is right, she's looking forward to marking her body with meaningful art.

"I'm getting a tattoo of me and my twin brothers' names, and mother and father's names, just to resemble what all three of them mean to me," Hill said.

Students at West Philadelphia High School practice making tattoo designs CBS Philadelphia

As Ms. Dixon's class continues to grow, it's obvious the culture of tattooing will never fade.

"I'm in love with these students. It further impassions me to continue to do this and continue to develop the class. It'll only get better as the year goes on," Dixon said.