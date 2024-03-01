Man dies after stabbed in leg in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died after being stabbed in West Philadelphia Friday afternoon, police said.
Officials responded to 900 North 45th Street around 4:36 p.m. and said a man in his late 20s suffered a stab wound to his left thigh.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and was later pronounced dead a little before 5 p.m.
No arrests were made at this time and no weapons were recovered.
