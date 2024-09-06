Watch CBS News
Local News

3 critically injured after construction lift topples over in West Philadelphia, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three men were critically injured in an industrial accident after a construction lift toppled over, crushing a utility work van in West Philadelphia Friday afternoon.

Philadelphia police said the men fell two stories from the lift, also known as a cherry picker, just before 1 p.m.

Emergency medical services took two of the men to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, who police said were in critical condition. Police said the third man, who was in extremely critical condition, was taken to Lankenau Medical Center.

Chopper 3 was over the scene at 44th and Moravian streets in West Philadelphia. 

lns-chopper-construction-ax-45th-and-moravian-090624-frame-41711.jpg
CBS Philadelphia

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.