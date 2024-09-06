3 critically injured after construction lift topples over in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three men were critically injured in an industrial accident after a construction lift toppled over, crushing a utility work van in West Philadelphia Friday afternoon.

Philadelphia police said the men fell two stories from the lift, also known as a cherry picker, just before 1 p.m.

Emergency medical services took two of the men to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, who police said were in critical condition. Police said the third man, who was in extremely critical condition, was taken to Lankenau Medical Center.

Chopper 3 was over the scene at 44th and Moravian streets in West Philadelphia.

