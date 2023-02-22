Cobbs Creek house fire leaves woman dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A house fire in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section left a 75-year-old woman dead, the city's fire department said Tuesday night.
The person was found deceased in a second floor bedroom, according to the fire department.
The fire happened on 57th Street and Larchwood Avenue. Crews were dispatched to the home at about 9 p.m.
The fire department said flames were heavy on the second floor of the home upon arrival. It was placed under control at 9:21 p.m.
It's unclear how the fire started.
