Watch CBS News
Local News

Cobbs Creek house fire leaves woman dead

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Cobbs Creek house fire leaves 75-year-old woman dead
Cobbs Creek house fire leaves 75-year-old woman dead 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A house fire in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section left a 75-year-old woman dead, the city's fire department said Tuesday night.

The person was found deceased in a second floor bedroom, according to the fire department.

The fire happened on 57th Street and Larchwood Avenue. Crews were dispatched to the home at about 9 p.m.

The fire department said flames were heavy on the second floor of the home upon arrival. It was placed under control at 9:21 p.m.

It's unclear how the fire started. 

First published on February 21, 2023 / 9:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.