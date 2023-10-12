Historic Burlington County house opens for tours for the first time

South Jersey historic house opening for tours for the first time

South Jersey historic house opening for tours for the first time

South Jersey historic house opening for tours for the first time

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) -- For the first time, a historic house in Burlington County, known for being a stop on the Underground Railroad, its former owner's connection to Abraham Lincoln, and for the possibility of paranormal activity, is being opened for tours.

West Hill Manor was completed in 1799, and it's located on the campus of Masonic Village at Burlington Senior Living Community.

Judy Rival, one of the home's caretakers, said it was the site of one of the first successful breast cancer surgeries in 1814, and in 1851, Quaker Eliza Gurney bought the house, which is believed to have been part of the Underground Railroad.

Gurney became known for her frequent correspondence with President Abraham Lincoln.

We’re all ready for our CBS News interview! Stay tuned to learn about our Haunted History tour of West Hill Manor with... Posted by Masonic Village at Burlington on Thursday, October 12, 2023

"When he was shot, the first letter that she had written to him was still in his jacket pocket," Rival said. "The papers said it was 'treasured and worn out,'" Rival said.

In order to raise money to maintain the property, Masonic Village at Burlington is opening up the house to the public on Oct. 20, so people can experience both its history and its possible paranormal activity.

"History still lives," Rival said. "You can't forget history like that. It's what we build our history for today."

The house is located at 1114 Oxmead Road in Burlington, New Jersey.

Tours of the house will occur on October 20 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.