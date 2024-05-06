West Chester University's therapy dog "Muddy Puddles" retires

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — West Chester University's long-time embedded therapy dog, Muddy Puddles, was the guest of honor at an all-campus "paw-ty" with a pack of 15 of his visiting therapy dog buddies.

In fact, the whole campus came out to show their appreciation for Muddy on a virtual chat board and signed cards at the event. There were also activities such as a "pin the bowtie on the Muddy" game and decorating cupcakes with dog "bones."



West Chester University Public Relations, University Communications & Marketing

The party coincided with the University's last day of classes — an especially stressful time for students, according to the WCU Counseling Center, which schedules multiple therapy dog visits at several campus locations throughout the academic year and holds a large gathering at the end of each semester.

Muddy Puddles is believed to be about 11 years old and came to the university in 2016 after being adopted by his mom, Rachel Daltry.

Daltry, who is a licensed psychologist, professor and chair of WCU's Department of Counseling & Psychological Services and Counseling Center director, said, "Muddy will be enjoying long naps, long walks, and spending time with his grandparents during his retirement. I keep saying he will be a visiting professor and come back to campus occasionally for visits.

Don't get too worried, Daltry confirms she's working to get Muddy's little adopted sister, Moosey, who was adopted last June, certified as a therapy dog. She's in training now making visits to the campus.

The university currently has Ruby, a black Lab owned by one of the school's counselors.