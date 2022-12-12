West Chester students to hold rally for campus housing crisis

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Students at West Chester University will be gathering to raise awareness about what they're calling a campus housing crisis on Monday.

Some students say the university does not have an adequate amount of housing available.

They claim the issue is so bad that some students have been forced to either drop out or transfer.

A rally is scheduled for noon in the University Quad. Some of the demands include new dorm buildings and stipends for students who were denied on-campus housing.