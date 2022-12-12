Watch CBS News
Local News

West Chester students to hold rally for campus housing crisis

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

West Chester University students to raise awareness about "campus housing crisis"
West Chester University students to raise awareness about "campus housing crisis" 00:25

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Students at West Chester University will be gathering to raise awareness about what they're calling a campus housing crisis on Monday.

Some students say the university does not have an adequate amount of housing available.

They claim the issue is so bad that some students have been forced to either drop out or transfer.

A rally is scheduled for noon in the University Quad. Some of the demands include new dorm buildings and stipends for students who were denied on-campus housing.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 7:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.