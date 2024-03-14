More than 3 dozen West Chester University students had Social Security numbers fraudulently used

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A dozen parents of West Chester University students reached out to CBS News Philadelphia Investigations in the last 10 days.

All of their children's Social Security numbers, they say, were used without permission. How this happened is unclear, but investigations are underway.

The Internal Revenue Service confirms it is now looking into the matter based on information CBS Philadelphia shared with them.

At no point has West Chester University been accused of any wrongdoing.

These parents just want answers.

Joanne Nammavong, of Upper Darby and a mother of a West Chester University junior, was the first to contact CBS News Philadelphia.

She saw something concerning and alarming on social media.

"I'm on a West Chester parents' Facebook group. And on Saturday night, I saw people posting their return was kicked back," Nammavong said. "Their return was rejected for a dependent."

Nammavong is a certified public accountant and says she asked a colleague to quickly file her taxes.

"He said, 'Good news and bad news. Good news, I filed your taxes,'" Nammavong said. "I said, 'What's the bad news, they were rejected?' He said, 'Yes.'"

The IRS informed her in a letter: her daughter's Social Security number was fraudulently used to file another tax return.

"I called people I know to tell them to call the IRS to find out or file your taxes to find out because some people really count on the refund," she said. "I'm OK, but some people really have that money earmarked for something."

Over the course of a week, a CBS News Philadelphia investigation has found more than three dozen parents of West Chester University students are in identical situations -- their tax returns filed for the year 2023 were rejected because the IRS says their children's Social Security numbers had already been filed on a different tax return.

The IRS told CBS News Philadelphia unfortunately it's an all-too-common scheme.

Jay Weinstein, of Monroe Township, New Jersey, says he learned through a letter his daughter's Social Security number was fraudulently used on a "bogus" tax return. He's now worried about her financial future.

"They're kids, 18, 19. Their credit profiles are fresh and ripe for abuse in this day and age," Weinstein said. "That's what gets me. And my daughter is 18, and welcome to the real world, this will follow her for quite some time."

Judy Barraclough learned her son's Social Security number was fraudulently used after she tried to file her taxes. She says their tax return was rejected and is now in limbo.

"I knew when my husband went to Social Security on Monday, I said 'You're wasting your time,'" she said.

"And he's frustrated too," she added. "It's like we are just spinning wheels playing little detective here, and how this could have happened?"

CBS News Philadelphia has been in contact with West Chester University -- sharing the results of our investigation. The university told CBS Philadelphia twice now through statements, that its investigations "have shown absolutely no signs of any individual accounts being compromised for its 17,000+ students or any other evidence that ties WCU directly to any fraudulent activity," a spokesperson wrote.

What happened to these Social Security numbers of more than three dozen people remains a mystery.

Parents say more people are realizing they're affected when they go to file their taxes.

Special Agent in Charge Yury Kruty, of the IRS, said investigations to determine a data breach or cyber attack can take a long time and cost millions.

"It just takes them a while to come in, take a look at the IT equipment, and to be able to identify where the threat came from and how they were able to get access to the information through a data breach or anything else," Kruty said in a sit-down interview.

Asked what parents should be doing based on our investigation's findings, Kruty said: "The biggest thing is, if you think from a specific source, if there is a commonality, I recommend that they reach out to them on a regular basis – continue to follow up – this is the No. 1 recommendation – continue to reach out to those individuals."

The IRS also maintains specific steps to take at www.irs.gov/identitytheft.

The IRS neither confirms nor denies the existence of an investigation, but when reached earlier Thursday, Kruty confirmed his agency was looking at information of fraudulently used Social Security numbers connected to the parents CBS Philadelphia spoke with.

John Hanna, an accountant in Media, says parents are right to be concerned. He says the IRS will assign a personal identification number to anyone whose Social Security number has been improperly used.

"It's called an identity theft pin that needs to be processed and if the individual is filing a tax return because you want to make sure that no fraudulent return is filed on their behalf," Hanna said.

That pin remains with a filer for life and is used like a two-factor authentication to file taxes even though a Social Security number has been fraudulently used.

Some parents say they have already frozen their children's credit to avoid more financial damage.

Others say they're stuck in a waiting game.

"Right now, it seems we are at the mercy of the IRS," Barraclough said. "And the IRS can take anywhere from six months to two years to straighten this out."

If you believe your Social Security number has been affected, you can go to www.irs.gov/identitytheft for information on what to do.