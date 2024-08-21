West Chester University welcomes next generation of Golden Rams on move-in day

West Chester University welcomes first-year and transfer students to move in

West Chester University welcomes first-year and transfer students to move in

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — West Chester University welcomed first-year, transferring and returning students to campus on Wednesday as part of its move-in day at its residence halls.

Some students are hyper-focused and ready to jump into their careers. Some are future educators who want to help reduce the teacher shortage.

"All my teachers were great," sophomore Cecelia Perrotti said. "That's why I wanted to become a teacher."

Perrotti is one step closer to her dream career as a teacher.

"I'm excited to do something that I know will be fulfilling," Perrotti said.

As the new school year begins, Dr. Desha Williams, the dean of WCU's College of Education and Social Work, said that's refreshing to hear, given teacher shortages continue to be a problem.

Williams has been an educator for more than 25 years. She says low pay and the increasing cost of a four-year degree significantly contribute to the problem.

"If you look at it holistically across the country, teachers are not paid their worth," Williams said.

With the help of others, Williams launched the program PRIZE, which stands for Partnering in Raising Inclusive, Zealous Educators. It offers dual enrollment opportunities to high school students. Participating school districts and the university cover all costs to offset the tuition.

Perrotti was the first PRIZE student. While she is looking forward to returning to campus, she remembers what it was like as a first-year student.

Dr. Leah Tobin, director of Residence Life at WCU, says move-in a day is like the Super Bowl.

"They are bringing in things that are important to them to make their new spaces at West Chester their home," Tobin said.

As students arrive, they will check into their residence hall, receive their RAM card and move into their new homes.

A rising senior at Avon Grove High School, Fidel Najero is not quite an incoming student but will take high school college courses as part of the PRIZE program.

"It feels weird coming into my senior year, graduating then coming to WU," Najero said.

Najero spent a week on campus with other prize students committed to West Chester University and will soon be future Golden Rams and educators.

Williams says this career has been rewarding.

"A teacher helped you to be in the career you have chosen, to inspire our students," Williams said.