West Chester University unveils newly designed basketball court honoring legendary coaches

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — West Chester University unveiled its newly designed basketball court on Saturday, naming it after two of the university's winningest coaches — Women's Basketball Coach Deirdre Kane and Men's Basketball Coach Dick DeLaney.

Over 300 alumni, former athletes, and other community members gathered on the campus at Hollinger Fieldhouse for the unveiling of Kane DeLaney Court and celebrate the two winningest coaches in the university's history.

DeLaney and Kane were further honored with a plaque for their contributions to the basketball programs. The new court also features their signatures and their pictures prominently placed on banners that will hang permanently.

Kane led the women's basketball team for 27 seasons, accumulating 447 victories, 16 postseason appearances, and four NCAA Tournament berths. Kane's resume boasts five Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Coach of the Year awards and ranks third all-time in PSAC coaching wins and is 55th in NCAA Division II history.

DeLaney, who coached the men's team for 21 seasons, amassed 370 wins, including 18 winning seasons and four PSAC Eastern Division titles. DeLaney's teams made three NCAA Division II Tournament appearances. He is a member of three different halls of fame.

"This recognition is a testament to the lasting impact Coach Kane and Coach DeLaney have had on our basketball programs and the entire university community," said WCU President Laurie Bernotsky. "They've set an inspiring example for all of us, ensuring Golden Rams succeed both on and off the court."

The Kane DeLaney Court was funded by donations from alumni and friends of the university.